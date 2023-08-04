ALH84001_structures.jpeg

An electron microscope image of structures found in ALH84001, a Martian meteorite. (Image by NASA)

Aliens are all the buzz these days. Congressional hearings, along with declassified images, videos and documents, have ramped up public interest in recent years. No solid evidence, or even one clear photo, has emerged from any of this recently released material.

Dan Price.jpg

Dan Price

But, we’re not waiting for the aliens to come to us, we are actively searching for extraterrestrial life with every tool at our disposal.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription