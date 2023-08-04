Aliens are all the buzz these days. Congressional hearings, along with declassified images, videos and documents, have ramped up public interest in recent years. No solid evidence, or even one clear photo, has emerged from any of this recently released material.
But, we’re not waiting for the aliens to come to us, we are actively searching for extraterrestrial life with every tool at our disposal.
NASA’s search for aliens has been focused on Mars for decades. During that time, we have uncovered strong evidence that Mars was once a warm and wet world with conditions suitable for life.
We haven’t found life on Mars, but we thought we did — twice.
As we search for signs of life on Mars or elsewhere throughout the solar system, we aren’t looking for little green women or space whales, we’re looking for microbes. Microbial life appeared on Earth 4 billion years ago.
Multicellular life — like you and me and every animal and plant you’ve ever seen or heard of — did not come into being until about 600 million years ago.
This means that 85% of the history of life on Earth was microbial. We expect the same to be true of life on other worlds.
In November 1976, the twin Viking landers both saw signs of active microbial life on Mars. The “Labeled Release” experiment seemed to indicate the presence of living microbes in Martian soil.
However, two other Viking experiments that were searching for Martian life did not turn up positive results. A chemical compound called perchlorate, discovered in Martian soil in 2008 by the Phoenix lander, may explain why organic compounds were not found by the Viking experiments.
Perchlorate destroys organic compounds when heated, as the samples in these experiments were. Although there is still some debate about these results, we do not believe these experiments detected life.
In 1996, then-President Bill Clinton, gave a short speech to announce the possible discovery of microbial fossils in a Martian meteorite. The meteorite, dubbed ALH84001, formed on Mars about 4 billion years ago.
Analysis indicates that the rock formed in a warm, wet environment on Mars. It was blasted off Mars 17 million years ago by a large impact and fell to Earth about 13,000 years ago.
There are a few different lines of evidence that suggest the presence of microbial fossils in this meteorite. One of the most convincing is the presence of magnetite crystal formations, similar to those formed by biological processes on Earth and not known to form by any abiotic (non-life) process.
The other strong indication of life comes from scanning electron microscope images of structures that resemble terrestrial bacteria. These results are also controversial, and we have yet to discover conclusive proof of life on Mars or anywhere else beyond Earth.
The Morning Sky
Jupiter continues to shine brighter than any star in the morning sky, remaining visible high in the east well after daybreak. The moon will be just above Jupiter on Tuesday morning. Saturn, looking ruddy and yellow, is high in the southern morning sky.
The Evening Sky
Mercury and Mars are both very low in the west after sunset. Venus is lost in the glare of the sun.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
