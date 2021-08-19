cam_raw_sc_cam3_browse_20210810t135856_44_f__t0004.jpg

Venus and parts of the BepiColombo spacecraft as seen by BepiColombo on Aug. 10. (Image courtesy ESA)

Three space agencies sent two spacecraft past Venus just 33 hours apart on Aug. 9 and 10.

Solar Orbiter, a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, passed within 8,000 km of Venus on Aug. 9. Solar Orbiter will study the solar wind, measure the environment around the sun, and perform close observations of the poles of the sun. This was the second of eight planned gravity assist maneuvers to be performed by Solar Orbiter over a 10-year period.

The second spacecraft, called BepiColombo, is a cooperative mission of ESA and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). BepiColombo is on its way to Mercury, where it will enter orbit in 2025. The mission consists of two satellites, which will study Mercury in detail. The Mercury Planetary Orbiter and the Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter will work together to study the geology, atmosphere and magnetic field of Mercury.

This was the second and final gravity assist that BepiColombo will receive from Venus.

BepiColombo is named after Giuseppe “Bepi” Colombo, an Italian scientist who contributed to the development of gravity assist maneuvers for spacecraft traveling in the solar system.

So, what is a gravity assist?

In the case of spacecraft traveling to the outer solar system, beyond the orbit of Jupiter, gravity assists are used to accelerate spacecraft. As objects approach a planet or other massive body, they are accelerated toward it.

We send spacecrafts on specific trajectories toward planets like Jupiter in order to speed them up, then we move away from the planet at an angle that retains the additional speed imparted to the spacecraft by the planet.

In effect, we steal a little bit of momentum from the planet when we execute such a maneuver. Gravity assist maneuvers are essential to reaching the outer solar system — we are not capable of producing a rocket that can reach the outer solar system without a gravity assist from Jupiter.

In the case of a spacecraft traveling to the inner solar system, we use a gravitational assist from planets to slow the craft down, allowing us to enter orbits around the interior planets.

In both cases, we use gravity assists to change the orbit of spacecraft. Each time we use a gravity assist at Venus with Solar Orbiter we change the orbital inclination of the spacecraft, moving its orbit closer and closer to the poles of the sun.

While neither of these two crafts will end up at Venus, there are plans to launch three new space-probes to Venus in the coming decade.

The Morning Sky

If you rise well before the sun and have a moderately dark sky and a pair of binoculars, now is a great time to observe the Andromeda galaxy. The nearest large galaxy to us is around 2.5 million light years away and houses about a trillion stars.

Use an astronomy app or star chart to help you find our galactic neighbor. If you live in a semi-rural (or darker) area with minimal light pollution, Andromeda is visible to the naked eye.

The Evening Sky

The moon pairs with Saturn on Aug. 20, Jupiter on the 21st, and is full on the 22nd, rising in the east just as the sun sets in the west.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

