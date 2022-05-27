A few weeks ago, I talked about how many of the objects observed by amateur astronomers are little more than “faint fuzzies,” misty whisps of light that offer only a hint of a distant object. Learning about these distant objects heightens the enjoyment one derives from observing them.
Throughout the last 400 years of telescopic observations, we have been able to detect increasingly large and complex structure in the arrangement of objects across the universe. We learned only 100 years ago that our galaxy was one among untold billions of others. Gravity has arranged these galaxies, along with the gas, dust and dark matter of the universe, into a giant web. Matter is arranged into tendrils hundreds of millions of light years long that overlap and crisscross like a cosmic cobweb.
Where these tendrils meet, we see galaxy clusters. Our Milky Way galaxy resides within a small cluster of galaxies creatively called the Local Group. The Local Group is located within a larger collection of galaxy clusters known as the Virgo supercluster. The core of this supercluster is the Virgo Cluster, a collection of as many as 2,000 galaxies located about 55 million light years away. A light year is the distance light travels in one year. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second, making one light year equal to 5,878,625,370,000 miles.
Some of the cluster members are within the reach of a smaller backyard telescope. Many hundreds of galaxies can be observed with a larger telescope and dark skies. Some prominent cluster members show a good amount of detail, while others are but faint patches of light. Among the most popular targets for amateurs is M87, a galaxy containing trillions of stars and a black hole 7 billion times more massive than the sun.
Astronomy, like all the sciences, helps us to understand our place in the universe. Looking up and being able to see the large-scale structure of the universe can make one feel pretty small in the grand scheme of things. Maybe, but no other species that we know of seeks to understand the workings of the universe as we do. We are the part of the cosmos that thinks, and I’d say that makes us pretty special.
The Morning Sky
The morning of June 29 features a close conjunction between Mars and Jupiter. The two planets rise together at around 3 a.m. and appear very close together in the eastern sky. Jupiter is about 15 times brighter than Mars even though it’s more than 350 million miles farther away from us than Mars. Jupiter will continue to climb higher in the sky at a faster rate than Mars, increasing the separation between the two. Watch how their positions change from morning to morning. Saturn and Venus are also visible in the eastern morning sky. Venus is lower to the horizon than Jupiter and Mars, while Saturn is higher than the pair.
The Evening Sky
The Virgo Cluster lies in the direction of the constellation Virgo. Find the constellation by following the arc made by the handle of the Big Dipper away from the bowl of the dipper to the bright orange star Arcturus. Now move southwest from Arcturus to the blue star Spica, brightest in the constellation of Virgo.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.