This James Webb Space Telescope image shows Jupiter’s aurora, its faint rings and two of its smaller moons. (Image by NASA,ESA,CSA, Jupiter ERS Team, Ricardo Hueso, Judy Schmidt)

Last week we learned about the northern and southern lights, called the aurora, on Earth. Many of you have since asked if the moon or other planets in our solar system have aurora.

The sun sends out a constant stream of charged particles known as the solar wind. Aurora on Earth are caused by the interaction between the solar wind, Earth’s global magnetic field and Earth’s atmosphere. Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune all have global magnetic fields that interact with the solar wind and other charged particles to produce aurora in their atmospheres.

