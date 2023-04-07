Last week we learned about the northern and southern lights, called the aurora, on Earth. Many of you have since asked if the moon or other planets in our solar system have aurora.
The sun sends out a constant stream of charged particles known as the solar wind. Aurora on Earth are caused by the interaction between the solar wind, Earth’s global magnetic field and Earth’s atmosphere. Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune all have global magnetic fields that interact with the solar wind and other charged particles to produce aurora in their atmospheres.
Venus and Mars don’t have magnetic fields, but weak and disjointed aurora are still produced when the solar wind crashes into the atmospheres of these worlds. Our moon, Mercury and many other smaller bodies and moons throughout the solar system lack both a magnetic field and an atmosphere, so they have no auroral displays.
While aurora throughout the solar system share many basic features, they also vary greatly from planet to planet.
Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system. It’s twice as massive as all of the other planets combined and has the largest and strongest magnetic field of any solar system body. Jupiter is also about five times farther from the sun than Earth is, orbiting at an average distance of 500 million miles.
At this distance, Jupiter only receives about 1/25 as many solar wind particles from the sun as we do at Earth. Despite the diminished strength of the solar wind, Jupiter’s aurora are far more intense than those on Earth.
Part of the reason for Jupiter’s magnificent aurora is the massive magnetic field of the planet. Jupiter’s magnetic field, 20,000 times more powerful than Earth’s, accelerates particles to extremely high speeds. Volcanoes also contribute to Jupiter’s aurora.
Io is one of the four largest moons of Jupiter, called the Galilean moons. These moons all orbit relatively close to Jupiter in the same plane — like a miniature solar system with Io as the innermost world. Jupiter’s massive gravity, combined with the gravitational tugs of the other three large moons, acts to heat up the interior of Io. That heat escapes through volcanic eruptions, and Io is covered in hundreds of active volcanoes.
Material ejected from the eruptions gets caught up in Jupiter’s magnetic field, where it is accelerated and funneled toward the planet’s poles. This material then slams into Jupiter’s atmosphere, creating spectacular auroral displays.
The Morning Sky
The moon is big and bright to light your way in the early morning. Saturn is becoming easier to spot in the predawn east, rising about two hours before the sun.
The Evening Sky
Venus is a dazzling sight high in the west as darkness falls. I’ve been observing the night sky for decades, and I’m still impressed by Venus. Venus and the Pleiades star cluster are right next to each other on Tuesday night. Look for tiny Mercury far below Venus in the west after sunset. Red Mars is high in the west, getting dimmer every day.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
