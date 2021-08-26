August is a big month for Voyager 2.
Forty-four years ago, on Aug. 20, 1977, Voyager 2 launched from Kennedy Space Center on one of the greatest missions of discovery in the history of humanity. Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft ever to visit the ice giants Uranus and Neptune, and the Voyager program revolutionized our understanding of all four outer planets, including Jupiter and Saturn.
The Voyager missions, and the spectacular images they returned from the outer solar system, helped to inspire a generation of planetary scientists and me, the author of this column.
Forty years ago, on Aug. 25, 1981, Voyager 2 flew by Saturn, coming within 26,000 miles of the giant planet’s surface. The Voyagers discovered four new moons and Voyager 2 made observations of the north pole of Saturn that revealed a hexagonal-shaped weather pattern that really must be seen to be believed.
Additional science observations reshaped our understanding of the rings, moons, atmosphere and magnetic field of Saturn. Voyager 2 had close encounters with several of Saturn’s icy moons, including Enceladus.
Observations of Enceladus suggested that it may be geologically active.
Follow-up studies by the Cassini orbiter revealed that not only is Enceladus active, it contains all the necessary ingredients to support life and harbors a liquid-water ocean beneath its icy crust.
Eight years later, on Aug. 25, 1989, Voyager 2 made its closest approach to Neptune. Voyager 2 is the only human made object to fly by Neptune, the most distant planet in the solar system. The mission discovered six new moons, a ring system and surprising weather patterns around this giant, frigid world.
Voyager 2 also observed Neptune’s largest moon Triton, where it discovered a fractured surface and geysers erupting from the south polar cap, an area covered in nitrogen ice.
Incredibly, both Voyager spacecraft are still operational and in contact with Earth 44 years after launching on their journey. Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object from Earth at more than 14 billion miles away.
Voyager 2 is more than 11 billion miles from us and is traveling at 35,000 mph. It takes light nearly 18 hours to reach Voyager 2 from the sun. Both spacecraft are considered to be in interstellar space, though they won’t escape the influence of the sun for another 20,000 years or so.
The Morning Sky
The constellation Orion rises in the east about four hours before dawn. Look for a straight line of three stars that make up the belt of Orion. Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, follows soon after Orion.
The Evening Sky
Saturn rises in the east before the sun sets and is visible most of the night. Any telescope will reveal the spectacular ring system, and larger backyard telescopes will show several of Saturn’s moons.
Jupiter is about half as far away as Saturn, and you only need binoculars to view some of its larger moons. Jupiter trails behind Saturn, rising in the east a little before 8 p.m. Neptune rises just before 9 p.m. and is invisible without a telescope. Brilliant Venus sets in the west around 10 p.m.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
