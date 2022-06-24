The cost in human death and suffering caused by the war in Ukraine is beyond measure. The war has had global economic and political consequences, and its impact has spread to space exploration.
The European Space Agency’s (ESA) ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover was originally slated to launch toward Mars in 2018. Technical issues delayed the launch until September of this year, and war has delayed the launch until 2028 or beyond. ExoMars was a collaborative effort between ESA and Roscosmos, the Russian Federal Space Agency.
The first part of the mission, the Trace Gas Orbiter, launched on a Russian Proton rocket in March 2016 and entered orbit around Mars in October of 2016. The second phase of the mission consisted of ESA’s Rosalind Franklin Rover and the Kazachok lander from Roscosmos. Kazachok was to deliver the rover to the surface of Mars before beginning science operations of its own.
The rover and lander would be launched to Mars on another Proton rocket. Both the lander and rocket will now have to be replaced as Roscosmos and ESA discontinued cooperation in March. Further complicating matters, spacecraft are designed to fit in their planned launch vehicle. Changing that vehicle means new rounds of testing alongside modifications to the rover.
The highest profile mission that hinges on cooperation with Russia is the International Space Station (ISS). Roscosmos has pledged to support the ISS through 2024, but no further. NASA had planned to continue ISS operations through 2030 before deorbiting the station in 2031.
If Russia does pull out of the ISS collaboration, what happens to their portion of the station? Will they lease or sell their segments? Will they render them inoperable? A near certainty is that Russia will begin to work more closely with China, accelerating an already amazingly successful space program that has made huge strides in recent years.
American preeminence in space may be an unexpected casualty of war. The peaceful exploration of space brings out the best in us, while war brings out our worst. I can only hope we choose discovery over destruction.
The Morning Sky
The moon makes its way through the morning planetary lineup this week. A highlight comes on the morning of June 26, when the thin lunar crescent appears very near to brilliant Venus low in the east before dawn. You’ll need a clear view to the eastern horizon if you hope to spot the moon and Mercury on Sunday morning as the pair rise only a little over an hour before the sun. Progressing further up the eastern morning sky and toward the south, we find reddish Mars with bright Jupiter to its upper right. Saturn is about one-third of the way up the southern sky before sunrise.
The Evening Sky
The three brightest stars in the eastern sky after nightfall — Altair, Vega and Deneb — make up the summer triangle asterism. An asterism is a recognized pattern of stars that is not a constellation. Deneb is the most northern member of the triangle and resides in the constellation Cygnus, the swan. The great bird appears to fly along the band of the Milky Way. Can you make out the shape of this constellation?
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.