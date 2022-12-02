120322_Mars_submitted.jpeg

Mars as seen by the Viking orbiter. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The moon and Mars are putting on quite a show this week.

Mars reaches opposition Wednesday and Thursday. When Mars is at opposition, the Earth is directly between the sun and Mars. The same thing happens once a month with the moon.

