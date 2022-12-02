The moon and Mars are putting on quite a show this week.
Mars reaches opposition Wednesday and Thursday. When Mars is at opposition, the Earth is directly between the sun and Mars. The same thing happens once a month with the moon.
When the moon is full, it is at opposition. Just like the full moon, Mars will rise when the sun sets and set when the sun rises. The moon is full on Wednesday and Thursday, so the two worlds will rise and set together.
On Thursday night, you can witness a rare event when the moon briefly covers Mars in the sky. The orbits of the planets and the moon aren’t in the same plane, but they’re close. When everything lines up and the orbits of two solar system bodies overlap, we have an event like this one, which we call an occultation.
Starting around 10:20 p.m., Mars will disappear from view. This will occur gradually over a period of about 30 seconds as Mars skims the southeastern edge of the moon. Mars will reappear around 25 minutes later — depending on your location. A pair of binoculars will allow you to see the disappearance and reemergence in a bit more detail, but naked eye viewing is more than enough.
Occultation aside, Mars is looking great in its own right. Mars is as big and bright as it will be this season, and the red planet travels almost directly overhead. I have repeatedly marveled at how high Mars is in the night sky this year. A small telescope begins to reveal surface features on Mars, including its southern polar ice cap.
Mars was at its closest point to Earth on Thursday, when it was “only” about 50 million miles away. Joining Mars in the night sky are two bright red stars — Betelgeuse and Aldebaran. Together with Mars, these stars form the Red Triangle.
Mars is by far the brightest of the three, but only because it’s so close to us. Aldebaran, in the constellation Taurus, is a red giant star about 65 light years away. It has about the same mass as the sun, but is 44 times larger in diameter and 400 times as bright.
Betelgeuse is a red supergiant star in the constellation Orion. Betelgeuse is so large that if it replaced the sun at the center of our solar system, its surface would extend beyond the asteroid belt, meaning the star would engulf Mercury, Venus, Mars and Earth.
The Morning Sky
Mars is still up in the west in the early morning sky if you missed it the night before. The backward question mark of the constellation Leo is high in the south before dawn while Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, is low in the southwest.
The Evening Sky
Two other bright planets await you in the evening sky. Jupiter is hard to miss, shining brighter than Mars and visible high in the south after nightfall. Yellowish Saturn, the jewel of the solar system, sits well to the right of Jupiter in the constellation Capricornus. Neptune and Uranus are also up, but you’ll need optical aid to see them.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
