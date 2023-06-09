684373main_earth_scale-orig_full.jpg

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a long filament erupting from the surface of the Sun. The Earth is superimposed for scale. (Image by NASA/SDO/AIA)

I’ve recently been looking at getting solar panels for my home. Typical residential solar panels convert between 15-25% of the solar radiation they receive into electricity. That’s not very efficient, but it still doesn’t take very many panels to meet my energy needs.

That’s because the sun is a powerhouse, one that can power my home and provide energy for nearly every living thing on the planet.

Dan Price.jpg

Dan Price

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription