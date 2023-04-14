The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is a truly remarkable instrument.
In the brief time that the telescope has been operational, it has challenged our ideas about how the earliest galaxies formed, characterized the composition of exoplanet atmospheres, studied galaxies and galaxy clusters, and observed scores of other objects across the universe.
Closer to home, JWST has delivered another incredible image.
A new view of Uranus shows the ice giant as never before. The ring system is seen in remarkable detail, while six of its 27 known moons appear in the original image. JWST also casually imaged dozens of background galaxies in this brief, 12-minute exposure.
A zoomed-in image of the planet shows the bright polar cap, the ring system and atmospheric features, including clouds.
Uranus rotates on its side, meaning that the poles can experience years of constant sunlight during the planets 84-year long orbit. The bright white northern polar cap is facing the sun in this image and will continue to do so for years to come. The mechanism by which the polar cap forms is not understood, but it is clearly very different from how polar caps form on other worlds.
This lack of understanding of a basic feature of the atmosphere of Uranus is a strong indication that this world, and its fellow ice giant Neptune, require further study.
Our efforts to explore the universe and seek out new life hinge on our understanding of exoplanets — planets outside our solar system. As many as one-third of all exoplanets are of similar size and mass to Uranus and Neptune.
We cannot hope to understand planets of this type across our galaxy if we do not understand those in our own solar system. Only one spacecraft has ever visited Uranus — Voyager 2 in 1986. Voyager 2 is also the only craft to have flown by Neptune.
This line of thinking has led the National Academies of Sciences to recommend that a mission to Uranus be made a top priority for planetary exploration. Uranus was chosen as the mission target over Neptune as it is much closer and easier to reach.
Close is, of course, a relative term — Uranus is currently nearly two billion miles away, 20 times farther from us than the sun. Neptune is around three billion miles distant.
The Morning Sky
The thin crescent moon passes by Saturn low in the east Saturday and Sunday. The very thin crescent moon pairs with Neptune on the morning of the Monday. You’ll need telescopic aid and a clear view to the horizon to spot Neptune.
The Evening Sky
Mercury is visible low in the west just after sunset. To the upper left of Mercury is Uranus. Use an astronomy app and binoculars to find this blue-green world. Venus is high in the west as darkness falls, blazing brighter than any star. Reddish Mars gets dimmer every day, but it’s still easy to find high in the west.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
