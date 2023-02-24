Astronomers are seeing galaxies in a whole new light.
A recent series of beautiful images from the MIRI (Mid-InfraRed Instrument) camera on board NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is revealing previously unseen structure in nearby galaxies.
The images are part of an international collaboration called the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS). The PHANGS team, which consists of more than 100 researchers from around the world, has chosen 19 target galaxies as part of its observation campaign using Webb. The first five images have already led to the publication of 21 research papers.
As always, “nearby” is a relative term. NGC 1433, one of the targets of the survey, is about 46 million light years away.
Webb observations show filamentary networks of gas and dust within NGC 1433 where material is accreting and stars are being born. The images also reveal massive bubbles of gas, hundreds to thousands of light years across, carved out by newly forming stars.
The new images pierce the veil of obscuring dust that had previously obscured the structure of NGC 1433.
The other galaxies studies reveal similar structure. NGC 7496, IC 5332, NGC1365 and M74 all show massive cavities separating tendrils of gas and dust. Scientists studying these images are gaining new insight into the processes by which new stars are formed, as well as how heavy elements are distributed within galaxies.
The structure of these galaxies in some ways mimics the large-scale structure of the universe. Massive telescopic surveys show the same sorts of voids and webs of material in the larger universe that we see in the PHANGS images of nearby galaxies. The processes that create these large-scale structures are different from those that operate within galaxies, but it’s always interesting to observe how nature has a way looking similar no matter what scale you observe it at.
The Morning Sky
Summer is coming, and you can get a preview every morning! The Summer Triangle, composed of the stars Altair, Vega and Deneb, is visible in the eastern sky before sunrise. A treat awaits binocular users in the constellation Hercules, located just above the Summer Triangle. The Hercules Cluster, M13, can be found using an astronomy app or star chart. This collection of several hundred thousand stars is one of the most beautiful globular clusters in the sky.
The Evening Sky
Venus and Jupiter have been getting closer and closer with each passing day throughout February. The two brightest planets will reach a very tight conjunction on Wednesday when they are only ½ a degree apart — about the width of the full moon. This spectacle should be easy to observe with the naked eye in the western sky. See how early you can spot this pair of brilliant planets. Binoculars reveal the not-quite-full sphere of Venus and some of the moons of Jupiter. What it can’t show is the true depth of the scene. Venus is in the foreground, 127 million miles from us — a little farther away from us than the Sun. Jupiter is in the background, more than half a billion miles away. The Moon is close to the Pleiades on Sunday night and near Mars on Monday.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. he leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
