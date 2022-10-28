A new image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shows a system of cosmic tree rings dating back 130 years.
The concentric rings in the image are formed by a pair of massive stars orbiting one another in a binary star system about 5,000 light years from Earth. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, about 6 trillion miles.
The system is known as Wolf-Rayet 140 because it contains a special kind of star called a Wolf-Rayet. This type of star was at least 25 times more massive than the sun when it formed and is now shedding tremendous amounts of gas and dust as it nears the end of its life. Stars this large explode as supernovae or collapse and form black holes when they die.
The other star in the system is a large O-type star, which is also dozens of times more massive than the sun. When the orbit of these two stars brings them close together, their stellar winds compress the gas ejected by the Wolf-Rayet star, forming shells of gas and dust that we see as rings here on Earth.
The two stars orbit each other once every 7.93 years, producing a new ring with each close pass. As usual, distance is relative. By “close” I mean as close as the average Earth-sun distance — about 93 million miles. The closest point in the orbit of these two massive stars is called “periastron,” which is just a cool word.
The furthest out of the 17 rings visible in the image is a little over one light year from the center of the system. Because we know the orbital period of the system, we know that the outermost visible ring formed about 130 years ago — just like counting tree rings. The rings are traveling outward at about 6 million miles per hour.
JWST captured the above image using its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), a joint project of NASA and the European Space Agency. MIRI sees in wavelengths of light invisible to the human eye.
The image captured more than the beauty of nature. Scientists were able to obtain spectroscopic readings from the shells of gas and dust, revealing their chemical composition. The rings contain large amounts of a particular kind of carbon-rich compound. This compound plays an important role in the formation of stars and planets, and until now its origin was unknown.
The Morning Sky
Mars is very high up in the southern sky before dawn, getting a little brighter every day as it approaches opposition in just over a month. Below Mars is the familiar constellation Orion, poised above the lesser-known constellation Lepus, the hare. Can you spot this stellar rabbit hopping across the southern morning sky?
The Evening Sky
Jupiter is very bright in the east after sunset. Further south, in the constellation Capricornus, is yellowish Saturn. The moon will be near Saturn on Tuesday, and near Jupiter on Friday. The stars Altair, Vega and Deneb form the Summer Triangle, which is still high overhead as darkness falls despite the change in season.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
