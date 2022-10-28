jpegPIA25432.jpeg

Concentric rings of gas and dust record the history of the stellar system Wolf-Rayet 140 in this image from the James Webb Space Telescope. (Image by NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/JPL-Caltech)

A new image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shows a system of cosmic tree rings dating back 130 years.

Dan Price.jpg

Dan Price

The concentric rings in the image are formed by a pair of massive stars orbiting one another in a binary star system about 5,000 light years from Earth. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, about 6 trillion miles.

