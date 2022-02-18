As Jupiter exits the night sky, new research reminds us that the king of planets has earned its nickname.
Observations by NASA’s NuSTAR (Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array) space telescope, the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton space telescope, and by the Juno spacecraft in orbit around Jupiter have detected high energy X-rays being emitted from Jupiter’s aurora.
X-rays are a kind of light with much shorter wavelengths and much higher energies than visible light.
Aurora are a phenomenon we have witnessed on several planets, and we have them here on Earth too. Earthly aurora are formed when the solar wind, a stream of charged particles from the sun, interacts with Earth’s magnetic field.
Some of Jupiter’s aurora are formed via a similar mechanism to what happens at Earth, but the process that produced the newly detected X-rays can only happen on Jupiter.
While aurora are formed at Jupiter by particles from the solar wind just like at Earth, there is another source for charged particles that Jupiter makes use of.
Io is an amazing world. The third largest and innermost of Jupiter’s Galilean moons, Io is covered in over 400 active volcanos, which can launch material as high as 300 miles. Io’s volcanic activity is a result of frictional heating caused by the gravitational tug of Jupiter and the other three Galilean moons.
Io also maintains a constant connection to Jupiter’s massive magnetic field. By acting as an electric generator, which can produce 400,000 volts and 3 million amps, Io effectively doubles the size of Jupiter’s magnetic field.
The magnetic field in turn bombards Io with high energy radiation. This radiation strips electrons from material ejected by Io’s volcanoes, creating charged atoms called ions.
The ions are caught up in Jupiter’s magnetic field and funneled toward the magnetic poles, where they produce auroral displays that emit low energy X-rays. The free electrons from Io that enter near the poles are attracted to ions in Jupiter’s atmosphere. This attraction bends the paths of these electrons, causing them to emit high energy X-ray light as they slow down.
The Morning Sky
The moon was full Tuesday night and will be moving from west to east across the morning sky as the week progresses. Brilliant Venus marks the way east in the early morning, with Mars to its lower right. Mercury is also visible low on the eastern horizon before sunrise. Catch it while you can, speedy Mercury won’t stick around for long.
The Evening Sky
The moon rises a little later every night, giving you more of a chance to see the jewels of the winter night sky before the Moon washes them out. The constellation Orion is high in the south as darkness falls.
Our binocular target this week is the Hyades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Look for Aldebaran, the bright orange eye of Taurus, to help you find this open cluster of several hundred stars. The Hyades are visible with the naked eye as well — the brightest stars in the cluster form the head of the mythical bull.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
