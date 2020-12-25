Telescope sales have broken records this year. Current amateurs have invested in new gear, those who have drifted away from the hobby have come back, and a large new wave of enthusiastic amateur astronomers have entered the field.
2020 has had at least one positive aspect to it as the isolation brought on by the pandemic has resulted in a spike in interest in the night sky.
Many of you are lucky enough to be receiving your first telescope as a gift this year.
Telescopes come in a wide variety of types and sizes. Some telescopes are great for beginners, while some are so difficult to use or so poorly made that they become hobby killers. Luckily, with a little patience and preparation, any optical aid can provide great views of celestial objects.
As you embark upon your personal journey into forever, I’d like to share a few key ideas with you to help you get the most out of your new 'scope.
Sight it in. Take some time during the day (never point your telescope at the Sun) to adjust your finder scope to match the aim of your telescope. Pick a distant object like a light pole or tall tree to sight in on. This is also a great time to start to familiarize yourself with how the telescope moves.
It’s frustrating to fumble around in the dark trying to get an object in the eyepiece when you don’t know which knob does what. Set your telescope up properly and follow the directions in the manual.
After your first few nights under the stars, you’ll find it beneficial to plan your observing sessions. Use an astronomy app or sky chart. There is so much to see in the night sky, but you won’t find much of it if you don’t know where to look.
There are free or very cheap planetarium apps available for your smart phone and there are free charts available online.
Dress like it’s 20 degrees colder than it is. Take your time at the eyepiece. Let your eyes adjust to the dark and buy a moon filter if you plan to observe the moon.
Most important of all, relax and have fun. Astronomy isn’t a race, and its objectives are anything you want them to be. Want to look at the moon once a month? Cool! Want to see 50 galaxies in one night? Well, you can do that too. The universe is waiting.
The morning sky
Venus is still up before the sun, but it’s getting a little lower every day. Halfway up the southeastern sky, you’ll see Spica — brightest star in the constellation Virgo. If you want to find 50 galaxies in a night, look to the Virgo cluster — a gravitational superstructure that’s home to as many as 2,000 galaxies.
The evening sky
Jupiter and Saturn are still remarkably close to each other after their conjunction on Monday. Mars and the moon paired up on Wednesday night. Neptune and Uranus challenge you to find them with a small telescope.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
