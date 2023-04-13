041523_AmericanSon01_submitted.jpg

From left, Dawn Runyon, of Lexington, playing Kendra Ellis-Connor; Jeff Sherr, of Versailles, playing Scott Connor (Kendra's estranged husband); and Patrick Mitchell, of Lexington, playing Lt. Stokes rehearse a scene from "American Son." (Photo submitted)

Bluegrass Theatre Guild president Shawn Reeves believes the organization has reached an important milestone with its production of "American Son," which is in collaboration with Message Theater out of Lexington. 

Message Theater was founded by three African Americans in 1987. The theater's mission is “to bridge the cultural gap” and “to inspire and uplift aspiring performing artists of color” in the theatre community.

From left, Dawn Runyon, of Lexington, playing Kendra Ellis-Connor; and Brandon Miller, of Frankfort, playing Officer Larkin, rehearse a scene from "American Son." (Photo submitted)

