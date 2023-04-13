Bluegrass Theatre Guild president Shawn Reeves believes the organization has reached an important milestone with its production of "American Son," which is in collaboration with Message Theater out of Lexington.
Message Theater was founded by three African Americans in 1987. The theater's mission is “to bridge the cultural gap” and “to inspire and uplift aspiring performing artists of color” in the theatre community.
"We at Bluegrass Theatre Guild see this not as a culmination of efforts to become more intentionally inclusive of traditionally underrepresented populations, but rather a first step toward that goal," Reeves said. He is serving as director of the show.
"American Son" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center in Lexington. Additional performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. April 23 at Kentucky State University’s Bradford Hall. Tickets for the Lexington shows are $15 and are available at www.lexingtonky.gov/black-box-theatre. Tickets for the Frankfort show are also $15. Tickets can be purchased at www.btg.yapsody.com.
Tickets for Kentucky State University students and employees will be available for $5 for all three of the Frankfort.
Students and employees can show their badge/ID at the door to receive the discounted ticket price. Or, they can buy tickets in advance at www.btg.yapsody.com and use the code KYSTATE.
"American Son" is a topical and poignant drama in which an estranged bi-racial couple must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by local police following a traffic stop. Their disparate histories and backgrounds inform their assumptions as they try to find out what happened to their son.
The cast includes Dawn Runyon, Jeff Sherr, Brandon Miller and Patrick J Mitchell. Mitchell is one of the founders of Message Theater.
Mitchell plays Lt. John Stokes, a shift liaison officer, "who is a veteran officer trained to handle hyper situations, but takes opportunities to talk reason and reality to people about the world," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the main theme of the show is inter-race relations.
"I say that because of the dialogue that occurs about the raising of a son in a mixed marriage and some of the small issues that occur as a result of this incident," Mitchell said. "The show is important because of its real time connection to this world. Conversations like this should occur in every household."
Miller plays Officer Paul Larkin.
"I would describe him as a bit of a country boy who has good intentions but is far too comfortable with the systems that are in place to really see any of the flaws," Miller said.
Miller said the show is not for the faint of heart.
"It faces some hard situations and some harder truths," he said. "But, it is a beautiful show with a story that needs to be seen."
Dawn Runyon plays Kendra Ellis-Connor — "a well educated, confident, successful woman of color, who believes that by working hard and excelling she would be able to distance herself and protect her son from the rough streets and poor life in which she was raised," Runyon said. "However, like many of us, behind her mask she has deep emotional wounds and flaws, which the pressure of the situation reveals as she faces her deepest fears."
Runyon says the main theme of the play is "racism, and the bias and stereotypes that fuel it."
"I believe we also see how the failure to be vulnerable and open — to really strive to know and appreciate those who differ from us — creates tension in all of our relationships, in our marriages, with our children and with those we come into contact with," she said.
Reeves said he hopes when audience members leave the show "they will have a greater understanding of some of the struggles and issues faced by a significant portion of our population they may not have otherwise understood."
Miller said he hopes audience members walk away with some empathy and thoughts on what it's like to be in other people's shoes.
"Not everyone thinks about what it's like to be a parent, let alone a parent in this situation," Miller said.
Runyon said she hopes the play helps to "open up the dialogue even further around race, justice and biases that we seem to want to ignore."
"This play doesn't provide a right or wrong view, it simply shows all viewpoints at once and I think that can help us to learn to consider and respect one another's life experiences with more grace," she said.
"American Son" is recommended for a mature audience as it deals with mature themes and includes profanity, racial slurs and depictions of violence.
For more information, follow Bluegrass Theatre Guild on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.