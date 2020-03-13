Bluegrass Theatre Guild will have auditions at 6 p.m. April 4 and 16, and at 10 a.m. April 18 with possible call backs at 2 p.m. April 19. All auditions will take place at Kentucky Dance Academy, 316 Wapping St. Participants are asked to prepare a 16-32 bar cut of a song you are comfortable with. No monologue needed, cold readings from the script only. Dress comfortably for a dance combination. For more information, email njohn93582012@gmail.com.

