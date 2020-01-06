The Bluegrass Writers Coalition, a gathering of authors who work to promote literature in all forms across Kentucky, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Panera Bread.
The group is open to all writers and meets the second Thursday of each month at Panera Bread, 101 Westridge Drive.
BWC members are active writers in all genres who believe that the printed word enhances the lives of writers and readers. The coalition endeavors to showcase writers and their works through discussions, readings, and book-signing events.
For more information, call Chris Helvey at 502-330-4746 or Michael Embry at 502-545-3367.