Frankfort Anti-Racism Advocates will host a book discussion from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Paul Sawyier Public Library.
The group will discuss "Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist" by Eli Slaslow.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Frankfort Anti-Racism Advocates will host a book discussion from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Paul Sawyier Public Library.
The group will discuss "Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist" by Eli Slaslow.