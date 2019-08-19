Bourbon on the Banks
Bourbon on the Banks logo contributed

More than 100 distilleries and other vendors will be present at Bourbon on the Banks, the state’s first bourbon-tasting competition and awards festival, Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at River View Park and Ward Oates Amphitheater.

Regional and national distilleries will have bourbon, and world wineries and regional craft beer producers will also be present. Regional, award-winning chefs will be on-site giving demonstrations. Regional musicians will provide entertainment. Tickets are $65.

