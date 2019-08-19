Bourbon Street on Broadway will be 4:30-9:30 p.m. Friday on Broadway Street and St. Clair Street in downtown Frankfort.
There will be live music on the lawn of the Old Capitol. The drum line from Frankfort High School and the Kentucky State University marching band will perform. There will be a 40-foot aerial performance and stunt show every hour on the hour. There will also be a live circus performance.
Area artists will do live demonstrations, and there will be a mobile skate park and obstacle course. Event organizers encourage attendees to wear costumes. There will also be breweries and food trucks. For more information, visit the Bourbon Street on Broadway event page on Facebook.
The event is part of Bourbon on the Banks, which continues through the weekend with events Saturday and Sunday. For a full schedule, visit bourbononthebanks.org.