Boy Scout Troop 281, Crew 281 and Boy Scout Troop 1281, members and affiliates, from left, Landon Wilkerson, Tamara Bumgardner, Molly Rupinen, Kathy Rupinen, Hugh Mulligan, Ben Bayes, Nathaniel Keffer, Jude Breidert, Bill Bright, Rebecca Bright, Will Bright and George Cook hiked the Capitol View Trail in honor of the trail's 50th anniversary in June. (Photo submitted)

Boy Scout Troop 281, Crew 281 and Boy Scout Troop 1281 hiked the Capitol View Trail in honor of the trail's 50th anniversary in June. The trail is sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 281.

The 10 mile hike started at the pavilion at Lakeview Park and ended at the overlook to Frankfort on Fort Hill. Sites along the trail included Cook's Settlement, Cove Spring Park, Leestown Settlement and Fort Hill.

After the hike to the overlook, the group hiked down military road to River View Park where patches and medals were awarded to the scouts.

Boy Scout Troop 281, Crew 281 and Boy Scout Troop 1281 hiked the Capitol View Trail in honor of the trail's 50th anniversary in June and received a patch. (Photo submitted)

