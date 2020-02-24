71016309_2841930019151675_6833107652982079488_o.jpg

Bridal Bliss Frankfort Classic will be noon-3 p.m. Sunday at The Foundry on Broadway, 317 W. Broadway St.

Join local wedding professionals to taste, touch and see the hottest trends.

The event is free for all to attend. Pre-register at www.bridalblissclassic.com.

