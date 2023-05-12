Bridging the Gap Bourbon Reveal flyer

Bridging the Gap will host a Bourbon Reveal at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Bourbon on Main, 103 W. Main St.

Live music will be provided by Cajun Fried, T.P.C. B.C. and Aj and Sensei O'jays. 

