"Freedom Songs: The Music of Black History!" will be performed by cast members of Bright Star Touring Theatre at 2 p.m. Saturday in the River Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St.

From the work songs of the fields of people who were enduring the bonds of slavery, to Ragtime, Jazz, R&B and the inspired spirituals of the Civil Rights movement, this play follows the compelling story of the role that music played in the history of Black Americans.

Meet incredible Americans like Scott Joplin, Billie Holiday, Little Richard and more in a tale that is sure to intrigue audiences of all ages!

