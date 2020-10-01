Bobby Burton, son of Dorothy Burton and the late Ray Burton of Frankfort, made the Dean's list this past spring semester and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Bible and theological studies from Liberty University.

He is currently the senior minister at Dallas Christian Church in Melcher, Iowa. He is also attending seminary at Liberty University. 

