Join Downtown Frankfort, Inc. and Commonwealth Credit Union for the 39th annual Candlelight Weekend. Candlelight kicks off with the tree lighting on the lawn of the Old Capitol at 5:30 p.m.
Free horse and carriage rides will take place from 6-8 p.m. picking passengers up at the corner of Broadway and Ann streets. R.J. Corman’s Polar Express and pictures with Santa will be from 4:30-8 p.m. at Commonwealth Credit Union on High Street.
Events will take place through the weekend. See a detailed event lists on DFI's website.