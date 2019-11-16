Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
MONDAY
SHIP counselors on hand
State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) Medicare and benefits counselors Scott and Michal Mello and Maggie Friel will be available by appointment only at no charge to help you choose a Medicare Advantage & Part D plan for 2020 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through Dec. 4. They will review prescription information and determine which plan is best suited to your needs. Bring a list of your medicines and dosage as well as your current insurance cards. Call the center, 502-223-5794, to make an appointment. There will be no opportunity to change or enroll in a plan after Dec. 7.
Coffee & Conversation
Join us for coffee and conversation all morning.
TUESDAY
COPD Information
November is National Lung Cancer and National COPD Awareness month. Debbie Young, Chronic Lung Navigator at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, will be back to talk about COP: it’s symptoms, diagnosis and treatment at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Thanksgiving Dinner
We’re celebrating early with a traditional turkey and dressing dinner at 11:30 a.m. Call the Center, 502-223-5794, to reserve your spot.
Art Workshop
Join art professor Jeff Alexander and sharpen your skills. Bring your supplies; bring you ideas; bring your talent (whether beginner or expert) and enjoy Jeff’s expertise. Call the center, 502-223-5794, to sign up for this free workshop, which begins at 12:30 p.m. Art workshops will be provided every Wednesday through Dec. 18.
THURSDAY
Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
FRIDAY
Bingo with Accessible Home Care
Friends from Accessible Home Care will call the winning numbers and provide prizes at 10 a.m.