Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program begins March 12
The Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program will be begin March 12 and last from 2-4 p.m.
The program will be the second Thursday of each month in the Community Room at the Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive.
Applications are accepted at the center on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
You must bring a valid ID. You must be a Franklin County senior 60 or older and qualify within the income guidelines.
If you have questions, please call the center at 502-223-5794.
MONDAY
KORT Physical Therapy to give presentation on anatomy of pelvic
Join us as KORT Physical and Pelvic Health Therapist, Katelyn Morgan, discusses the anatomy of the pelvic floor, and its importance in helping muscles control for bowel and bladder function at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Senior Executive Club
Laura Montgomery and friends from the Willows will host the club at 10:30 a.m. Membership is free by application. Monthly meetings will consist of social time, refreshments, door prizes and a monthly speaker about a topic of interest to seniors.
WEDNESDAY
Bonnie & Ronnie
Bonnie Reeves and Ronnie Martin will play and sing favorite oldies at 10 a.m. Perfect for dancing or singing along.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.
FRIDAY
Play bingo
Bingo at 10 a.m.
