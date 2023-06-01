Capital City Activity Center:Meels on wheels logo.jpg

Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort will celebrate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) June 15. Members of the knitting and crochet group have made purple granny squares which are in front of Capital City Activity Center to honor World Elder Abuse all month long.

The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations (UN) launched the first WEAAD on June 15, 2006, in an effort to unite communities around the world in raising awareness about elder abuse.

