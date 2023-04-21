Coming soon

Comedy Night will be 5-8 p.m. May 1. The cost is $15 per person (includes dinner and the show). Call the center at 502-223-5794 to make a reservation. Rainbow Attractions will present the DD Rainbow and Cathy Perkins comedy team.

