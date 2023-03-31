10:30 a.m.: Drumming with Sherry. Board member Sherry Sebastian has completed her training and certification to teach drumming. It’s a combination music, rhythm and exercise class. On Tuesdays in April she will be demonstrating this new activity. Everyone is welcome to come and watch or join in the fun.
1:30 p.m.: Beginning Glitterbugs. Come join the dance! The Glitterbugs will lead a beginner class for those who want to try something new and have fun and fellowship at the same time. If you can walk, this is perfect for you because dancing is walking, changing weight (something to learn) to music. The class will start slowly and build. Nothing is impossible. It just takes time and willingness to try.
2 p.m.: Telephone Bingo
2:30 p.m.: Glitterbugs.
Wednesday
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Billiards
10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen low impact aerobics
10:30 a.m.: The Price Is Right, Sydney from Dominion Senior Living hosts this popular game. Come on down — the price is right!
12:30-3:30 p.m.: Bridge. If you like to play Bridge, you’d like this group.
Thursday
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Billiards
10 a.m.: Craft Day.
10:15 a.m.: Chair Yoga
Friday
8-10 a.m.: Free Food Friday. This is a drive-through service. Please stay in your car until staff/volunteers direct you to shop the food donations we’ve received from our God’s Pantry partners. Based on what the center has received from our partners during the week, the staff and volunteers will tell you how much/what kinds of food you may select. Walk-through service begins at 10 a.m.
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Billiards
Noon: Tai Chi for Arthritis
12:30 p.m.: Bridge. Enjoy cards? Come join this group.
