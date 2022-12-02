10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen (low impact aerobics)
1:30 p.m.: Bingo with Cheryl
2 p.m.: Tai Chi with Victoria
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.: Billiards
9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Medicare SHIP counseling. By appointment only. Call 502-223-5794 to make an appointment. This is the last day for counseling before the Medicare deadline.
9 a.m.: Healthy Living and Nutrition
10 a.m.: Knitting and Crochet. Bring your own project or come to learn.
10 a.m.: Blood pressure check. Each Tuesday, Robin will be available to check your blood pressure.
10 a.m.: Craft Day. Join Dawn and Andra and create a special Christmas decoration. Materials provided.
2 p.m.: Telephone Bingo. Secure two Bingo cards. About 2 p.m., call 849-474-2189, and Cheryl will tell you what to do.
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Billiards
10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen (low impact aerobics)
12:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Bridge
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.: Billiards
10:15 a.m.: Chair Yoga
10 a.m.: Rick Hanks. Rick will sing all your favorites. Perfect for listening, singing along or dancing.
1-2 p.m.: Senior Commodity Box pick up.
FRIDAY
8-10 a.m.: Free Food Friday
8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.: Billiards
10 a.m.: Christmas Bingo and Hot Chocolate Bar. Dorisene Scott from Dominion will be bringing the special treats and calling the Christmas Bingo.
12:30-3:30 p.m.: Bridge
1 p.m.: Tai Chi with Victoria
2 p.m.: Yoga with Victoria
More details and updates can be found by visiting www.frankfortkyseniors.org and facebook@frankfortsac. Capital City Activity Center /Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive in Frankfort. Call the center at 502-223-5794.
