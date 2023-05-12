Capital City Activity Center:Meels on wheels logo.jpg

Monday and Tuesday

Capital City Activity Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The center is a voting site. On Election Day, Tuesday, you can vote at the center from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. You are no longer required to vote in your precinct, but can vote wherever you’d like in Franklin County. Meals on Wheels will be delivered as usual, and you can call the center at 502-223-5794 to reserve a lunch to drive by and pick up.

