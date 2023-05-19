Monday
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Billiards.
9:30-11 a.m.: Lions Club Diabetes Testing. KY Lions District 43Y has conducted over 2000 A1C Diabetes screenings. They will be in the Quiet Room for anyone who would like to get screened.
10 a.m.: Bingocize with Carla.
10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen. Join Karen for 45 minutes of exercise designed to increase strength, range of motion and flexibility. For people of all ages.
2 p.m.: Tai Chi for Arthritis. Join Victoria in this slow gentle movement and physical postures exercise routine. Good for strengthening balance and muscle tone.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Billiards
10 a.m.: Knitting and Crochet. These ladies will help you with any current projects or teach you how to knit or crochet.
10:30 a.m.: Drums Alive. We’ve renamed this exciting exercise activity, but the fun of drumming and exercising and listening to music is still fun. Join Sherry as she leads this class.
2 p.m.: Telephone Bingo. Secure two Bingo cards by calling 849-474-2189 at 2 p.m. Cheryl will tell you what to do.
12:30 p.m.: Hand and Foot Cards.
1:30 p.m.: Beginning Glitterbugs. Join Sylvia and other newcomers as they learn these easy moves and dances.
2:30 p.m.: Glitterbugs. Sylvia and the other Glitterbugs learn new dances and practice to perform.
Wednesday
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Billiards.
10 a.m.: Good Ole Boys Music. Join Earl Puckett and his group and listen or dance — or both — to their toe-tapping music.
10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen. Join Karen for 45 minutes of exercise designed to increase strength, range of motion and flexibility. For people of all ages.
11 a.m.: Birthdays with Shawn. Shawn with Humana will help members who are celebrating May birthdays.
12:30-3:30 p.m.: Bridge. If you like to play bridge, you’d like this group.
1:30 p.m.: Center Book Group. Join this group for a lively discussion of this month’s selection, "Behold the Dreamers" by Imbolo Mbue.
Thursday
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Billiards.
10:15 a.m.: Chair Yoga.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Older Americans Month Annual Picnic. Join us at the Pavilion outside as we celebrate Older Americans Month. Enjoy a picnic lunch and listen to Bonnie, Ronnie & Frank play all your favorite tunes. Call the Center, 502-223-5794, to make a reservation. Picnic is free.
Noon: Tai Chi for Arthritis. Join Victoria in this slow gentle movement and physical postures exercise routine. Good for strengthening balance and muscle tone.
Friday
8-10 a.m.: Free Food Friday. This is a drive-through service. Please stay in your car until staff/volunteers direct you to shop the food donations we’ve received from our God’s Pantry partners. Based on what the Center has received from our partners during the week, the staff and volunteers will tell you how much/what kinds of food you may select. Walk through service begins at 10 a.m.
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Billiards.
9:30 a.m.: Bingocize with Carla.
12:30 p.m.: Bridge. Enjoy cards? Come join this group.
1 p.m.: Yoga with Victoria.
