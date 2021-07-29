Note: Some classes may already be filled by the time of publication. Space is limited.

Monday  

Virtual Line Dance and Tai Chi for Arthritis videos are available. Email arobbins@fccoa.com to receive links.    

10 a.m.: Adult aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session.  Questions? Call JHAC at 502-352-2037. 

10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen. Reservations required. 

1-3 p.m.: Intermediate line dancing. Reservations required.  

Tuesday   

10 a.m.: Tai Chi for Arthritis with Victoria. Reservations are required.  

2:30 p.m.: Glitterbugs practice. Reservations required.  

Wednesday  

10 a.m.: Adult aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session.  Questions? Call JHAC at 502-352-2037.  

10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen. Reservations required.

Thursday 

9 a.m.-noon: Hand and foot. Limited to five tables. Reservations required.  

10 a.m.: Adult aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session.  Questions? Call JHAC 502-352-2037. 

1 p.m.: Beginner line dancing. Reservations required.  

2:30 p.m.: Beginner plus line dancing. Reservations required.   

Friday  

8 a.m.-1 p.m.:  Friday Yard Sale. Canceled if rain.  Call the Center by noon on Wednesday to reserve a parking space to sell your items. $5 per spot.  

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.: Helping Hands Food Pantry box pick up. Reservations only, call 502-223-5794. Space is limited to first 20 people. Must call between 9 a.m. Monday and no later than noon on Wednesdays or until all reservations have been filled, whichever comes first.  One box per household per month. Must be 18 or older and a resident of Franklin County. 

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Free Bread Friday/Food Give Away. Open to Franklin County residents.

More details can be found by visiting www.frankfortkyseniors.org and facebook@frankfortsac . The Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive. For reservations call 502-223-5794.

