Monday 

Virtual Line Dance and Tai Chi for Arthritis videos are available. Email arobbins@fccoa.com to receive links.   

10 a.m.: Adult aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session.  Call 502-352-2037 for more information.

1-3 p.m.: Intermediate Line Dancing. Reservations are required.

Tuesday

10 a.m.: Tai Chi for Arthritis indoors with Victoria. Reservations required.

10-11:30 a.m.: Franklin County Farmers Market Vouchers, outdoor event. You must be a Franklin County resident, age 60 or older. Income guidelines will apply.

2:30 p.m.: Glitterbugs practice. Reservations are required.

Wednesday 

10 a.m.: Adult aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session.  Call 502-352-2037 for more information.

Thursday 

10 a.m.: Adult aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session.  Call 502-352-2037 for more information.

1 p.m.: Beginner Line Dancing. Reservations are required.

2:30 p.m.: Beginner Plus Line Dancing. Reservations are required.

Friday 

8 a.m.-1 p.m.:  Friday Yard Sale. Cancelled if rain.  Call the center by noon on Wednesday to reserve a parking space to sell your items. $5 per spot.

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.: Helping Hands Food Pantry. Reservations only, call 502-223-5794. Space is limited to first 20 people. Must call between 9 a.m. Monday and no later than noon on Wednesdays or until all reservations have been filled, whichever comes first.  One box per household per month. Must be 18 or older and resident of Franklin County.

More details can be found by visiting www.frankfortkyseniors.org and facebook@frankfortsac

The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive. For more information and to make reservations for activities, call 502-223-5794.

