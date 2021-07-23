Note: Some classes may already be filled by the time of publication.

Monday   

Virtual Line Dance and Tai Chi for Arthritis videos are available. Emailarobbins@fccoa.comto receive links.     

10 a.m.: Adult Aqua Aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session. Questions? Call JHAC at 502-352-2037. 

10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen. Reservations required. 

1-3 p.m.: Intermediate Line Dancing. Reservations required.   

Tuesday 

10 a.m.: Tai Chi for Arthritis Indoors with Victoria. Reservations required.   

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Farmers’ Market Vouchers, outdoor event. You must be a Franklin County resident, age 60+. Income guidelines will apply.  No reservation required.This is the last day Farmers Market Vouchers will be passed out at The Center.  

2:30 p.m.: Glitterbugs Practice. Reservations required.   

Wednesday   

10 a.m.: Adult Aqua Aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session. Questions? Call JHAC at 502-352-2037.   

10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen. Reservations required.  

Thursday   

10 a.m.: Adult Aqua Aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session. Questions? Call JHAC 502-352-2037. 

1 p.m.: Beginner Line Dancing. Reservations Required.   

2:30 p.m.: Beginner Plus Line Dancing. Reservations Required.    

Friday   

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Friday Yard Sale. Cancelled if rain.  Call the Center by noon on Wednesday to reserve a parking space to sell your items. $5/spot.   

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.:  Helping Hands Food Pantry. Reservations only, call 502-223-5794. Space is limited to first 20 people. MUST call between 9 a.m. Monday and no later than noon on Wednesdays or until all reservations have been filled, whichever comes first.  One box per household per month. Must be 18+ and resident of Franklin County.   

More details can be found by visitingwww.frankfortkyseniors.organd facebook@frankfortsac  

