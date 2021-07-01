Monday 

The center is closed to recognize the 4th of July holiday.

Virtual Line Dance and four new Tai Chi for Arthritis videos are now available. Email arobbins@fccoa.com to receive links.   

10 a.m.: Adult aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session. For more information, call 502-352-2037.

Tuesday

10 a.m.: Tai Chi for Arthritis indoors with Victoria. Reservations required. Call 502-223-5794.

10-11:30 a.m.: Franklin County Farmers Market vouchers, outdoor event. You must be a Franklin County resident, age 60 or older. Income guidelines will apply.

2 p.m.: Telephone Bingo. No registration is required. Call 502-209-7085. Have Bingo cards ready. Cards can be downloaded from the internet, call and ask the center to mail you cards or call to arrange curbside pick-up.  

2:30 p.m.: Glitterbugs Practice. Reservations required. Call 502-223-5794.

Wednesday 

10 a.m.: Adult Aqua Aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session.  

10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen indoors. Reservations required. Call 502-223-5794.

Thursday 

10 a.m.: Adult Aqua Aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session. 

Friday 

8 a.m.-1 p.m.:  Friday Yard Sale. Cancelled if rain.  Call the center by noon on Wednesday to reserve a parking space to sell your items. $5/spot.

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.: Helping Hands Food Pantry. Reservations only, call 502-223-5794. Space is limited to first 20 people. Must call between 9 a.m. Monday and no later than noon on Wednesdays or until all reservations have been filled, whichever comes first.  One box per household per month. Must be 18 or older and resident of Franklin County.

More details can be found by visiting https://www.frankfortkyseniors.org/ and facebook@frankfortsac. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.

