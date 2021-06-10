Monday

Virtual line dance and Tai Chi videos are available. Email arobbins@fccoa.com to register.

10 a.m.: Aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center. $1 per session.

Tuesday

New line dancing video is available. Email arobbins@fccoa.com to register.

10 a.m.: Tai Chi for Arthritis outdoors with Victoria. Call 502-223-5794 to register.

2 p.m.: Telephone Bingo. No registration is required. Call 502-209-7085 and have your Bingo cards ready. Cards can be downloaded from the internet, mailed to you by center staff or call to arrange curbside pick up.

Wednesday

10 a.m.: Aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center. $1 per session.

1:30 p.m.: Beginner’s Spanish class. Meet under the tent in the back parking lot.

Thursday

10 a.m.: Tai Chi for Arthritis outdoors with Victoria.

10 a.m.: Aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center. $1 per session.

Friday

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Friday Yard Sale. The event will be canceled if it's raining.

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.: Helping Hands Food Pantry. Reservations must be made by calling 502-223-5794. Space is limited to the first 20 people. You must call no later than noon on Wednesdays or until all reservations have been filled, whichever comes first.

More details can be found by visiting www.frankfortkyseniors.org.

