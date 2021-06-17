Monday

Virtual line dance and Tai Chi videos are available. Email arobbins@fccoa.com to register.

10 a.m.: Aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center. The cost is $1 per session.

10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen Outdoors

Tuesday

10 a.m.: Tai Chi for Arthritis outdoors with Victoria. Call 502-223-5794 to register.

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Farmers’ Market Vouchers, outdoor event.

2 p.m.: Telephone Bingo. No registration is required. Call 502-209-7085. Have Bingo cards ready. Cards can be downloaded from the internet, ask the center to mail you cards or call to arrange curbside pick-up.

Wednesday

10 a.m.: Aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center. The cost is $1 per session.

1 p.m.: Ice cream social, hosted by Dominion Senior Living, outdoor event.

Thursday

10 a.m.: Tai Chi for Arthritis outdoors with Victoria. Call 502-223-5794 to register.

10 a.m.: Aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center. The cost is $1 per session.

Friday

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Friday yard sale. Canceled if rain.

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.: Helping Hands Food Pantry. Reservations only. Call 502-223-5794 to register. Space is limited to the first 20 people. Must call no later than noon on Wednesday or until all reservations have been filled, whichever comes first.

More details can be found by visiting www.frankfortkyseniors.org.

