Monday 

Virtual line dance and Tai Chi videos are available. Email arobbins@fccoa.com to receive links.   

10 a.m.: Aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session. 

10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen Outdoors 

Tuesday 

10 a.m.: Tai Chi for Arthritis Outdoors with Victoria.

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Franklin County Farmers Market Vouchers, outdoor event. You must be a Franklin County resident, age 60 plus. Income guidelines will apply.

2 p.m.: Telephone Bingo. No registration is required. Call 502-209-7085. Have Bingo cards ready. Cards can be downloaded from the internet, ask the Center to mail you cards or call to arrange curbside pick-up.  

Wednesday 

10 a.m.: Aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session. 

10:30 a.m.: Exercise with Karen Outdoors. Reservations required. Call 502-223-5794.

Thursday 

10 a.m.: Tai Chi for arthritis outdoors with Victoria. Reservation required. Call 502-223-5794.

10 a.m.: Aqua aerobics at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. $1 per session. 

Friday 

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Friday Yard Sale. Cancelled if rain.  

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.: Helping Hands Food Pantry. Reservations only, call 502-223-5794. Space is limited to first 20 people. Must call no later than noon on Wednesdays or until all reservations have been filled, whichever comes first.  

More details can be found by visiting www.frankfortkyseniors.org and on Facebook @frankfortsac. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive. Call the center at 502-223-5794.

