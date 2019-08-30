Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
MONDAY
Center closed
The center is closed for Labor Day.
TUESDAY
Bingo
Join us for Bingo at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Bonnie & Ronnie Music
Bonnie Reeves and Ronnie Martin will be rocking and rolling at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older. It will begin at 10 a.m.
FRIDAY
KY SENIOR GAMES
Join us for Fun Day all day — or compete in the competitions at the center.
Billiards Tournament: 1 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.
Bocce Ball Competition: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Shuffleboard Competition: 1 p.m. Friday.
Cornhole Competition: 3 p.m. Friday.
Bridge Tournament: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Information and applications available at Capital City Activity Center or online at www.kentuckyseniorgames.com.
KSU Thorobred Boat Trip
Call the center at 502-223-5794 to reserve your spot on the Kentucky State University Thorobred for a boat trip at 10 a.m. Friday.
If you’d like to come to the center and ride the center bus to the dock, call the center to sign up. Space is limited, so be sure to call. Boat leaves the Wilkinson Street dock at 10 a.m. for the one hour cruise.