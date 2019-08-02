Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
Water Aerobics at Juniper Hill
Join center members at Juniper Hill Park or come to the center early and ride the bus to Juniper Hill for water aerobics Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Bus will pick up at the center at 9:30 a.m. and return to the center about 10:45 a.m.
MONDAY
Cataract Awareness
August is Cataract Awareness Mont, and Dr. Ada Sanchez from Dr. Black’s Eye Associates in Frankfort will join us to give basic information about cataracts. She’ll also answer eye-health and vision questions at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Coffee & Conversation
Canoe Kentucky Day Campers will be on hand to play games during coffee and conversation at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Bonnie & Ronnie 50’s & 60’s Music & Dancing
Bonnie Reeves and Ronnie Martin will be singing and playing all your favorite rock and roll tunes at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands food pantry
Starting at 10 a.m. and part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
FRIDAY
Bingo
Friends from Dominion Frankfort will call the winning numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.
Spellapallooza
Calling all good spellers to compete on the Capital City Activity Center Spellapallooza team. Call Marchele, 502-223-5794, if you’re interested. Team competition at Thornhill Education Center begins at 5 p.m.
ELVIS RETURNS
Elvis will perform from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug.15. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Hors D’oeuvres and Dessert available at 5 p.m. Performance begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. Stop by the center to purchase your ticket. The event is sponsored by North American Life Plans, LLC.