MONDAY
Elvis Trivia
Come play Elvis Trivia with us and see what you know about Elvis Presley at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Bingo
Friends from Bluegrass Care Navigators will call the numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Arnold Clark’s Friends Country Music and Dancing
Arnold’s friends will play and sing those favorite classic country tunes at 10 a.m. Perfect for singing along and dancing.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands food pantry
Starting at 10 a.m. and part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
ELVIS RETURNS tickets are SOLD OUT
No tickets are available for Elvis Returns from 5-8 p.m. The event is sponsored by North American Life Plans, LLC.
FRIDAY
The Price Is Right by Ashwood Place
Come on down and guess the prices when friends from Ashwood Place host The Price Is Right at 10 a.m.