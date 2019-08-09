MONDAY

 

Elvis Trivia

Come play Elvis Trivia with us and see what you know about Elvis Presley at 10 a.m.

 

TUESDAY

 

Bingo 

Friends from Bluegrass Care Navigators will call the numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.

 

WEDNESDAY

 

Arnold Clark’s Friends Country Music and Dancing

Arnold’s friends will play and sing those favorite classic country tunes at 10 a.m. Perfect for singing along and dancing.

 

THURSDAY

 

Helping Hands food pantry

Starting at 10 a.m. and part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.

 

ELVIS RETURNS tickets are SOLD OUT

No tickets are available for Elvis Returns from 5-8 p.m. The event is sponsored by North American Life Plans, LLC.

 

FRIDAY

 

The Price Is Right by Ashwood Place

Come on down and guess the prices when friends from Ashwood Place host The Price Is Right  at 10 a.m.

