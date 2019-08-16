MONDAY
Bingo at Chick-Fil-A
Call the center, 502-223-5794, to reserve a ride on the center bus at 9:30 a.m., or meet the group at Chick-fil-A at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Center Book Group
This month’s selection is The Memory Keeper’s Daughter by Kim Edwards. Join the book discussion at 10:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
KSU Nutrition
and Exercise
Happy and her friends from Kentucky State University will lead exercises and discuss the importance of adding fresh fruit in your diet at 10 a.m.
Lunch and Learn with Pangemanan Chiropractic
Friends from Pangemanan will do mini shoulder massages and answer questions at 11 a.m.
THURSDAY
helping hands pantry
Starting at 10 a.m. and part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
FRIDAY
Bingo with friends from Accessible home care
Friends from Accessible Home Care will call the numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.