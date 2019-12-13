MONDAY

 

Cosbys Visit Scotland

John and Karen Cosby will take us on a narrated photographic tour of the beautiful Scottish countryside at 10 a.m. 

 

No line dancing

TUESDAY 

 

Big Bucks Bingo with Bill

Bill will call the winning numbers and the members donate the big bucks for  Bingo at 10 a.m.

 

WEDNESDAY

 

Christmas Sing a Long

When was the last time you had a chance to sing Christmas carols? Hollis Rosenstein will play the piano and lead us as we have an old-fashioned sing-a-long at 10 a.m.

 

THURSDAY

 

Helping Hands

Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.

No line dancing

FRIDAY

 

Price Is Right with friends from Ashwood

Friends from Ashwood Place will join us to host the monthly Price is Right game at 10 a.m.

