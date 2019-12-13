MONDAY
Cosbys Visit Scotland
John and Karen Cosby will take us on a narrated photographic tour of the beautiful Scottish countryside at 10 a.m.
No line dancing
No Line Dancing classes until Jan. 6.
TUESDAY
Big Bucks Bingo with Bill
Bill will call the winning numbers and the members donate the big bucks for Bingo at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Christmas Sing a Long
When was the last time you had a chance to sing Christmas carols? Hollis Rosenstein will play the piano and lead us as we have an old-fashioned sing-a-long at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
FRIDAY
Price Is Right with friends from Ashwood
Friends from Ashwood Place will join us to host the monthly Price is Right game at 10 a.m.