Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
MONDAY
Coffee & Conversation
Join members for coffee and conversation. A perfect way to start this busy holiday week.
TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY
Closed for Holiday
Center is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
No line dancing
No Line Dancing classes until Jan. 6.
FRIDAY
Bingo with Accessible Home Care
Friends from Accessible Home Care will call the winning numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.