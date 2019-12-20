Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.

 

MONDAY 

Coffee & Conversation

Join members for coffee and conversation. A perfect way to start this busy holiday week. 

 

TUESDAY and  WEDNESDAY

Closed for Holiday

Center is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

 

THURSDAY

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older. 

No line dancing

No Line Dancing classes until Jan. 6.

 

FRIDAY

Bingo with Accessible Home Care

Friends from Accessible Home Care will call the winning numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.

