Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program begins March 12
The Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program will be begin March 12 and last from 2-4 p.m. The program will be the second Thursday of each month in the Community Room at the Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive.
Applications are accepted at the center on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. You must bring a valid ID. You must be a Franklin County senior 60 or older and qualify within the income guidelines. If you have questions, please call the center at 502-223-5794.
MONDAY
Rick Hanks Music & Dancing
Rick will sing all your favorite tunes at 10 a.m. Perfect for singing along and/or dancing.
TUESDAY
Mardi Gras Party; Jazz by Skeets Pennington
We may not have a Mardi Gras parade, but there will be plenty of glitter to wear and share. And Skeets Pennington will play some good New Orleans Jazz on his saxophone at 10 a.m. This party is sponsored by United Healthcare.
WEDNESDAY
Game Day with The Willows
Laura and friends from The Willows will host the monthly game day. This month they’ll host “Smarter Than a 5th Grader” at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.
Diabetes Support Group
Franklin County Health Department dietician Debbie Bell invites all of those with diabetes or those who care for diabetics to join her at 4:30 p.m. to learn ways to cope with this disease.
FRIDAY
Bingo with friends
Friends from Accessible Home Care will call the winning numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.
