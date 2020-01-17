Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
MONDAY
Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday
The center is closed.
TUESDAY
Coffee and Conversation
Join old members and new for coffee and conversation. Shop in the Nancy Wilson Clothing, Craft and Home Center.
WEDNESDAY
Game Day with The Willows
New friends from The Willows will be at the center for Game Day. On Wednesday, members will be playing Minute to Win It. Get ready for lots of laughs at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
FRIDAY
Bingo with Accessible Home Care
Friends from Accessible Home Care will call the winning numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.