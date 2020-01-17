Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.

 

MONDAY

 

Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

The center is closed.

 

TUESDAY

 

Coffee and Conversation

Join old members and new for coffee and conversation. Shop in the Nancy Wilson Clothing, Craft and Home Center.

 

WEDNESDAY

 

Game Day with The Willows

New friends from The Willows will be at the center for Game Day. On Wednesday, members will be playing Minute to Win It. Get ready for lots of laughs at 10 a.m.

 

THURSDAY

 

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.

 

FRIDAY

 

Bingo with Accessible Home Care

Friends from Accessible Home Care will call the winning numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.

