MONDAY
Clean Off Your Desk Day
Jan. 13 is Clean Off Your Desk Day, and Capital City Activity Center employees will take this day seriously. Staff will all clean off their desks and offices, and just before lunch at 11:30 a.m. members will have an opportunity to vote for the cleanest desk/office.
TUESDAY
Bill’s Big Bucks Bingo
Bill will call the winning numbers at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Kentucky State University Nutrition and Food Demonstration
Happy and her friends from Kentucky State University will lead chair exercises and talk about healthy food choices that have lots of flavor at 10 a.m. The food demonstration this month is one of the favorites, Sloppy Garden Joes.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
FRIDAY
National Hat Day Contest
Today is National Hat Day, and the center is having a hat contest. You can make/design your own hat or wear one that you think best fits one of the categories: best hand made hat, fanciest hat, sportiest hat or funniest hat. Hat parade begins at 10 a.m.