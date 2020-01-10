MONDAY

 

Clean Off Your Desk Day

Jan. 13 is Clean Off Your Desk Day, and Capital City Activity Center employees will take this day seriously. Staff will all clean off their desks and offices, and just before lunch at 11:30 a.m. members will have an opportunity to vote for the cleanest desk/office.

 

TUESDAY

 

Bill’s Big Bucks Bingo

Bill will call the winning numbers at 10 a.m.

 

WEDNESDAY

 

Kentucky State University Nutrition and Food Demonstration

Happy and her friends from Kentucky State University will lead chair exercises and talk about healthy food choices that have lots of flavor at 10 a.m. The food demonstration this month is one of the favorites, Sloppy Garden Joes.

 

THURSDAY

 

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.

 

FRIDAY

 

National Hat Day Contest

Today is National Hat Day, and the center is having a hat contest. You can make/design your own hat or wear one that you think best fits one of the categories: best hand made hat, fanciest hat, sportiest hat or funniest hat. Hat parade begins at 10 a.m. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription