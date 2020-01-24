Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.

 

MONDAY

 

Rick Hanks Music & Dancing

Rick will sing your favorites — perfect for Karoke, singing at your table or dancing at 10 a.m.

 

TUESDAY

 

Painting with a Purpose

Artist Gail Huber will lead participants in painting a cute Valentine decoration at 10 a.m. Fee of  $25 covers cost of supplies, and 1/2 of the fee is a donation to Capital City Activity Center. Call 502-223-5794 to sign up.

 

WEDNESDAY

 

Bingo with Bluegrass Care

Friends from Bluegrass Care Navigators will call the winning numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.

 

THURSDAY

 

Helping Hands Food Pantry open to any Franklin County resident

Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.

 

FRIDAY

 

Come on down to play the Price Is Right with Ashwood Place

Come on down and play the price is right with friends from Ashwood Place at 10 a.m. 

